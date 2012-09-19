BOJ eases monetary policy as global slowdown bites

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting asset purchases, as slowing global demand and heightening tensions with China hurt chances of a near-term recovery in the export-reliant economy.

The central bank expanded its asset buying and loan programme, currently its key monetary easing tool, by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the increase to be for purchases of government bonds and treasury discount bills.

The deadline for meeting the overall target was extended by six months to December 2013.

As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference later on Wednesday with his comments expected to come out some time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in February, and followed up with another increase in asset purchases in April. It had stood pat since then, judging that Japan’s economy would soon resume a recovery with support from spending for rebuilding from last year’s earthquake.

But central bank officials have become less convinced of a near-term recovery on growing signs of weakness in exports and output. The widening fallout from anti-Japan protests in China, which is expected to hit Japanese exports in coming months, added to mounting risks to the fragile economy, analysts say.