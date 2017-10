TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s main opposition Democratic Party said Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda meets its requirements to head Japan’s central bank, so it would be difficult to oppose his nomination, Jiji news reported, citing a party official.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will nominate Kuroda to be the next Bank of Japan governor, sources told Reuters. Abe needs cooperation from opposition parties to approve nominees due to a divided parliament.