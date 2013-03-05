FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan opposition Democrat official: cannot support BOJ nominee Iwata
March 5, 2013 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

Japan opposition Democrat official: cannot support BOJ nominee Iwata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - A Japan opposition Democratic Party lawmaker who is involved in screening candidates for the Bank of Japan board said on Tuesday he cannot support Kikuo Iwata, the government’s nominee for one of the two BOJ deputy governor posts.

Keisuke Tsumura, a Democrat lawmaker who questioned Iwata at a confirmation hearing, told reporters he objected to Iwata because Iwata wants to revise the law governing the central bank’s independence.

Tsumura said he will report his stance to senior members of the Democratic Party.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a majority in the lower house of parliament, but does not have a majority in the upper house. The opposition Democrats could potentially hold decisive votes for nominees in that chamber.

