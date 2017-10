TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he has no plan to scrap the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target even if its aggressive bond purchases disrupt financial markets.

“It’s true that volatility in the bond market is now high,” Kuroda told parliament, adding that the BOJ will make necessary adjustments, such as fine-tuning its market operations, if bond yields make unwelcome gyrations in the future.