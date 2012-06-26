FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ official: fiscal backtracking could spike yields
June 26, 2012

BOJ official: fiscal backtracking could spike yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s long-term interest rates are very low because markets believe fiscal reform will make progress, but any backtracking could heighten chances of spikes in bond yields, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Tuesday.

“At present, long-term rates are extremely low because market participants believe the large fiscal deficit won’t be left unattended and that fiscal reform will be implemented,” Kazuo Momma, a BOJ executive director in charge of overseeing monetary policy, told a parliamentary committee.

