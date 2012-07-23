FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Shirakawa: Monetary base to rise as BOJ buys assets
July 23, 2012 / 2:32 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ Shirakawa: Monetary base to rise as BOJ buys assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s monetary base is on the rise and is expected to continue expanding due to the Bank of Japan’s asset purchases, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday, countering criticism that the BOJ was not pumping enough money into the economy.

“Even compared with other central banks, the BOJ has been expanding the monetary base aggressively,” Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee, adding that the central bank will maintain powerful monetary easing until 1 percent inflation comes into sight.

The BOJ set the 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in February, and followed up with additional stimulus in April, to show its determination to hit that goal and overcome the deflation that has stifled the economy for much of the past two decades.

