BOJ to scrap minimum 0.1 pct rate for 10-yr JGBs -source

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has decided to scrap the minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying 10-year government bonds with less than one year until maturity, a source said on Tuesday, to ensure smooth purchases at market operations.

The move is largely a technical change that likely became necessary as its options to pump money into the economy are limited.

The central bank informed financial institutions of the change on Tuesday, according to the source.

The decision follows a move by the central bank last week to scrap the minimum 0.1 percent rate on buying of short-term securities in market operations.

At its latest policy meeting, the central bank held off on further policy easing last Thursday despite slowing global growth that has driven other major central banks into expanding stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep Japan’s economic recovery on track.