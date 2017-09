TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it will hold a meeting with government bond market participants on May 29 to discuss recent market moves and market operations.

The meeting will take place at the central bank from 4 p.m. (0700 GMT), the BOJ said in a statement.

The BOJ will use this meeting to help it decide its schedule for JGB purchases from June, a BOJ official said.