BOJ Gov Shirakawa warns overseas slowdown may hurt capex

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa warned on Friday that slowing overseas growth is weighing on business sentiment and may prompt companies to delay capital spending plans.

“Exports and industrial output are weakening as overseas economies move somewhat deeper into a deceleration phase,” Shirakawa said in a speech to an annual meeting of Japanese credit unions.

But he maintained the central bank’s view that Japan’s economy will resume a moderate recovery after a temporary period of staying flat.

The BOJ, under fresh political pressure for action, will likely cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing monetary policy later this month, say sources familiar with its thinking, as a prolonged global slowdown threatens to further delay a recovery in the export-reliant economy.