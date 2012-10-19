FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Gov Shirakawa warns overseas slowdown may hurt capex
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ Gov Shirakawa warns overseas slowdown may hurt capex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa warned on Friday that slowing overseas growth is weighing on business sentiment and may prompt companies to delay capital spending plans.

“Exports and industrial output are weakening as overseas economies move somewhat deeper into a deceleration phase,” Shirakawa said in a speech to an annual meeting of Japanese credit unions.

But he maintained the central bank’s view that Japan’s economy will resume a moderate recovery after a temporary period of staying flat.

The BOJ, under fresh political pressure for action, will likely cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing monetary policy later this month, say sources familiar with its thinking, as a prolonged global slowdown threatens to further delay a recovery in the export-reliant economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.