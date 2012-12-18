FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ to mull setting 2 pct inflation target by Jan -sources
December 18, 2012 / 2:26 AM / in 5 years

BOJ to mull setting 2 pct inflation target by Jan -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will consider no later than January whether to adopt a 2 percent inflation target, several sources familiar with its thinking have said, in response to calls from next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for stronger efforts to beat deflation.

The central bank will likely ease monetary policy this week due to looming risks to Japan’s economic outlook, the sources have told Reuters, and may also start debating how to meet Abe’s calls to set a higher price target in cooperation with the government.

Abe said on Monday that once he forms a new government on Dec. 26, he will instruct his cabinet ministers to work with the BOJ in setting 2 percent inflation as a shared price target.

