TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that recent moves in the foreign exchange markets were likely to underpin Japanese exports as the economy heads for a moderate recovery towards the middle of this year.

“Overseas economies, particularly the U.S. and Chinese economies, are showing signs of picking up. Domestic demand is likely to become firm on economic stimulus measures,” Shirakawa said in parliament.