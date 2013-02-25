Japan PM to nominate BOJ's Nakaso as one of 2 deputy BOJ heads-NHK

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a senior ruling party executive on Monday the government would nominate BOJ Executive Director Hiroshi Nakaso as one of two deputy governors of the central bank, public broadcaster NHK said.

Sources told Reuters that Abe’s government was likely to nominate Asian Development Bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda as next BOJ governor, while the Nikkei newspaper reported that Iwata was likely to get one of two deputy posts. The nominations will require approval of both houses of parliament.