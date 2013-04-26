FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ keeps monetary policy steady; price forecast in focus
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ keeps monetary policy steady; price forecast in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday, a widely expected move after it unveiled aggressive stimulus measures earlier this month aimed at achieving its 2 percent inflation target in two years.

In a unanimous vote, the BOJ maintained its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen.

At the previous rate review on April 4, the BOJ eased policy by pledging to double the supply of money in two years by boosting purchases of government bonds and risky assets.

In doing so, it switched its policy target from the overnight call rate target to base money, a broad measurement of the amount of money the central bank pumps into the economy.

The BOJ will issue a twice-yearly outlook report with revised long-term economic and price forecasts at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT). Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference with his embargoed comments to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.