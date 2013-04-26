TABLE-BOJ updates CPI, GDP forecasts

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan revised up its economic and price forecasts on Friday, taking into account the positive effect of its bold stimulus measures unveiled earlier this month aimed at achieving its 2 percent inflation target. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine policy board members. Previous forecasts issued in January are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): *FY 2015/16 Core CPI Real GDP Median +1.9 +1.6 (N/A) (N/A) *FY 2014/15 +1.4 +1.4 (+0.9) (+0.8) FY 2013/14 +0.7 +2.9 (+0.4) (+2.3) *Does not include impact of planned sales tax hikes. ------------------------------------------------------(Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)