TABLE-BOJ updates CPI, GDP forecasts
April 26, 2013

TABLE-BOJ updates CPI, GDP forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan revised up its
economic and price forecasts on Friday, taking into account the
positive effect of its bold stimulus measures unveiled earlier
this month aimed at achieving its 2 percent inflation target.
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
policy board members.
    Previous forecasts issued in January are in parentheses (all
for year-on-year percentage changes):
     
   *FY 2015/16          Core CPI              Real GDP
      Median              +1.9                  +1.6 
                         (N/A)                 (N/A) 
   *FY 2014/15            +1.4                  +1.4 
                         (+0.9)                (+0.8)
    FY 2013/14            +0.7                  +2.9
                         (+0.4)                (+2.3) 
    *Does not include impact of planned sales tax hikes. 
    ------------------------------------------------------(Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

