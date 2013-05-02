FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ April 3-4 minutes: some members wary of risks of bold easing
#Market News
May 2, 2013

BOJ April 3-4 minutes: some members wary of risks of bold easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Some members of the Bank of Japan’s policy board expressed concerns that large-scale purchases of government debt could actually impair lending and disturb the functioning of financial markets, minutes of their April 3-4 meeting showed on Thursday.

The BOJ unveiled a radical overhaul of monetary policy at the April 3-4 meeting by agreeing to roughly double the amount of government debt it holds, to double the monetary base in two years to end 15 years of deflation.

Members raising concerns about expanded easing voted for the change in policy, but their reservations could suggest that there are differing levels of enthusiasm about the central bank’s overhaul of monetary policy.

Some members also said the BOJ should allow for a range of six to eight years for the average maturity of government debt purchased, as this could lessen disruptions to financial markets.

