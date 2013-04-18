FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Miyao: JGB moves since QE likely temporary
April 18, 2013

BOJ's Miyao: JGB moves since QE likely temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GIFU, Japan, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Thursday that big swings in the government bond market since the central bank announced bold monetary easing are likely only temporary and reflect adjustments to supply and demand.

“It is important for the BOJ to closely communicate with market participants and consider if it needs to take steps to ensure smooth market operations,” Miyao said in a press conference after giving a speech in Gifu, a city in central Japan.

