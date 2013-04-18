BOJ's Miyao: JGB moves since QE likely temporary

GIFU, Japan, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Thursday that big swings in the government bond market since the central bank announced bold monetary easing are likely only temporary and reflect adjustments to supply and demand.

“It is important for the BOJ to closely communicate with market participants and consider if it needs to take steps to ensure smooth market operations,” Miyao said in a press conference after giving a speech in Gifu, a city in central Japan.