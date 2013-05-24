FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda says will strive to ensure JGB market stability
May 24, 2013 / 3:30 AM / in 4 years

BOJ Kuroda says will strive to ensure JGB market stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will make efforts to avert volatility in bond markets through flexible market operations and enhanced communication with market participants.

“We don’t have specific targets for stock prices or currency rates, and I won’t comment on daily moves,” Kuroda said at a seminar in Tokyo.

“As for the bond market, where the BOJ is directly involved in through market operations, stability is extremely desirable,” he said.

