BOJ says to buy long-term JGBs in 8 to 10 tranches in June
May 30, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ says to buy long-term JGBs in 8 to 10 tranches in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Thursday that it will buy long-term government debt under its expanded quantitative easing in eight to 10 tranches in June as the central bank fine-tunes its market operations to lower volatility.

The BOJ said purchases would total more than 7 trillion yen ($69.37 billion), but the bank will adjust the amount depending on market moves, according to a statement.

Bond dealers asked the BOJ to increase the frequency of debt purchases on Wednesday after wild market swings say benchmark 10-year yields hit a 13-month high.

