FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BOJ June minutes: some members sought steps to calm bond markets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 12:11 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-BOJ June minutes: some members sought steps to calm bond markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan board members proposed offering longer-dated fixed-rate funds in its market operations to curb excessive interest rate fluctuations, minutes of the central bank’s June policy-setting meeting showed on Wednesday, but others said the measure could be misinterpreted as a change in the BOJ’s monetary policy framework.

The members concluded that flexible operations under the BOJ’s current framework would be enough to stabilise interest rates, deciding against putting the proposal to a formal vote.

The BOJ left monetary policy unchanged at the June 10-11 meeting as widely expected, maintaining its pledge to expand the supply of money at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($604-705 billion) to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in two years.

At the meeting, held after weeks of bond market turbulence, the nine-member board discussed the idea of extending the maximum duration of cheap, fixed-rate funds offered by the BOJ in market operations to two years from the current one year.

Such a move would have made it easier for banks that were caught wrong-footed by the spike in bond yields in late May to hedge their portfolios by reducing the need to sell bonds to balance their books, potentially dampening market swings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.