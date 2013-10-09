FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Deputy Gov: U.S.'s failure to lift debt ceiling would hit global economy
October 9, 2013

BOJ Deputy Gov: U.S.'s failure to lift debt ceiling would hit global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MATSUE, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Wednesday that failure by the United States to lift its debt ceiling would have a significant adverse effect on the global economy by pushing up long-term interest rates and creating volatility in foreign exchange rates.

“A prompt resolution of the fiscal consultation issue is critical for the global economy, including Japan,” Nakaso said in a speech to business leaders in Matsue, western Japan.

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double the base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in two years. It has stood pat on policy since then.

