November 21, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ stands pat on policy, keeps rosy economic view intact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and maintained its view that the economy is recovering moderately, hopeful that continued strength in domestic demand will offset headwinds from soft overseas growth.

As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($600 billion to $700 billion).

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold an embargoed news conference from 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) with his comments expected to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double the supply of money in two years by boosting purchases of government bonds and risky assets. It has stood pat on monetary policy since then.

