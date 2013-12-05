FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Japan to see 2 pct inflation toward fiscal 2015
December 5, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: Japan to see 2 pct inflation toward fiscal 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country is expected to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target toward fiscal 2015.

He also reiterated the central bank’s pledge to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy until 2 percent inflation is sustainably achieved.

“Public inflation expectations will gradually heighten, and the economy will steadily proceed toward 2 percent inflation,” Kuroda said in a speech to a gathering in Tokyo of business executives and private-sector economists.

“I have promised to end prolonged deflation that has lasted for 15 years,” he said.

