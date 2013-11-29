BOJ has no plan to monetise debt via monetary policy-Kuroda

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank has “absolutely no plan” to monetise public debt via monetary policy, stressing that its aggressive stimulus is aimed solely at achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

“I strongly hope the government steadily proceeds with steps to restore Japan’s fiscal health,” Kuroda told parliament, adding that bond markets may experience volatility if confidence in the country’s finances was eroded.

Kuroda also said he expects Japan’s consumer inflation to approach 2 percent in coming years as the economy continues to expand above its potential growth rate.