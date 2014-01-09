FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible to take more than 2 yrs to meet inflation goal-BOJ's Shirai
January 9, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 4 years ago

Possible to take more than 2 yrs to meet inflation goal-BOJ's Shirai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said that it may be desirable to take more than two years to achieve the central bank’s inflation target if the burden on households and the corporate sector proves to be excessive, according to the text of a speech released on Thursday.

Shirai also said there is a lot of uncertainty about the time frame for the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target, according to the text.

If downside risks to the economy and prices emerge, the BOJ should not hesitate to ease policy further, she said, according to the text of a speech delivered on Tuesday in Singapore.

