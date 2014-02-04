FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Japan to eye 2 pct inflation in latter half of FY2014
February 4, 2014

BOJ Kuroda: Japan to eye 2 pct inflation in latter half of FY2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed that the country will see 2 percent inflation around the latter half of fiscal 2014 through early fiscal 2015.

“Japan is making steady progress toward (achieving) 2 percent inflation,” Kuroda told parliament.

The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year, pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years in a country mired in deflation for 15 years.

