BOJ's Morimoto: Japan can exceed potential growth rate after tax hike
February 20, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Morimoto: Japan can exceed potential growth rate after tax hike

WAKAYAMA, Japan, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy can continue to exceed its potential growth rate after a planned sales tax hike in April, Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday, in a sign of confidence that higher taxes will not derail the economy.

It is also important to average out swings caused by the sales tax hike when deciding monetary policy, Morimoto said in a speech to business leaders in Wakayama, western Japan.

Morimoto also said he expects exports to grow gradually as a recovery in the United States and Europe spreads to Asian countries.

The BOJ maintained its expansionary monetary policy on Tuesday and extended special loan programs to help buoy economic growth, signalling its resolve to keep the positive mood generated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reflationary policies from fading.

