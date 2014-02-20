BOJ Morimoto: do not see risks to economic outlook

WAKAYAMA, Japan, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday that external demand is a little weak but he does not think risks to Japan’s economic outlook have materialised.

If risks do materialise and require the BOJ to change its forecasts then the central bank would adjust policy, Morimoto said in a press conference after meeting with business leaders in Wakayama, western Japan.

The BOJ is not limited to reacting to economic data, Morimoto said, suggesting that the central bank is prepared to be proactive if it needs to adjust policy.

The BOJ maintained its expansionary monetary policy on Tuesday and extended special loan programmes to help buoy economic growth, signalling its resolve to keep the positive mood generated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reflationary policies from fading.