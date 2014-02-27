FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Sato: Possible to exit QE before price goal actually achieved
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Sato: Possible to exit QE before price goal actually achieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Thursday that if the central bank judges its 2 percent inflation target can be achieved sustainably, it is possible to exit its quantitative easing before consumer inflation actually reaches the target.

Sato, who was speaking to financial professionals, also said the BOJ could continue its quantitative easing after inflation reaches 2 percent if it thought the gains were not sustainable.

Sato added that he expects the economy to rebound quickly after the government raises the sales tax in April.

