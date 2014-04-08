FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BOJ's Kuroda says positive cycle driving Japan economy
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BOJ's Kuroda says positive cycle driving Japan economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach story to alerts)

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stuck to his guns on Tuesday, saying a positive cycle is in the works for the economy, which is poised to weather last week’s sales tax hike and hit the central bank’s inflation target.

“The Japanese economy will be affected by the increase in the consumption tax, but the moderate recovery is continuing as a trend,” Kuroda told a news conference.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its loose policy and its upbeat view on the economy on Tuesday, confident that it did not need to further support the economy in its bid to beat chronic deflation even as a sales tax hike clouds the outlook for an already slowing economy.

Despite the April 1 rise in the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent, Kuroda said inflation will likely hit the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target around the end of the fiscal year through next March or early in 2015/16.

Growth will slump this quarter because of the tax hike but rebound from the summer onward as job and income conditions improve, he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.