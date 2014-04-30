TABLE-BOJ sees CPI up 2.1 pct in FY2016/17

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it expects core consumer inflation to stay around its 2 percent price target for two years from fiscal 2015, signalling it sees no need to expand monetary stimulus for the time being.

Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ’s nine board members. Previous forecasts issued in January are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes):

FY 2016/17 CORE CPI REAL GDP

Median +2.1 +1.3

(N/A) (N/A)

FY 2015/16 +1.9 +1.5

(+1.9) (+1.5)

FY 2014/15 +1.3 +1.1

(+1.3) (+1.4)

The GDP forecasts include the impact of the sales tax hike in April 2014 and another hike planned, but not finalised, in October 2015. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax hikes. The BOJ estimates the 2014 tax hike will push up core CPI by 2 percentage points and the 2015 tax hike by 0.7 point.

The full table of forecasts is available at the BOJ’s website at:

www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/ (Reporting by Stanley White, Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)