RPT-BOJ's Shirai says QQE will continue beyond 2015
May 29, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BOJ's Shirai says QQE will continue beyond 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAHA, Japan, May 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday it will take more than two years to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target, stressing that its ultra-loose monetary stimulus will continue beyond 2015.

“Under the BOJ’s so-called flexible inflation targeting framework, I maintain the view that it will likely take longer than ‘two years’ to achieve 2 percent inflation in a way that doesn’t impose excessive burdens on firms and households,” Shirai said in a speech to business leaders in Naha, on the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since deploying an intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
