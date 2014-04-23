Japan CPI may exceed BOJ's forecast FY2013 -Kuroda

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that consumer inflation may slightly exceed the central bank’s projection in the previous fiscal year that ended in March, stressing that the economy is on steady path toward meeting its price target.

But Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ won’t hesitate to adjust monetary policy if risks threaten achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

“There are various ways to adjust policy. We will decide what among these measures is appropriate depending on economic and price developments at the time,” Kuroda told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)