FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ may raise view on overseas growth, boding well for exports -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ may raise view on overseas growth, boding well for exports -sources

Leika Kihara

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan may slightly raise its assessment of overseas economies on Friday, people familiar with the bank’s thinking said, a sign that the bank remains confident that sluggish exports will pick up and help Japan’s economy to achieve a sustained recovery.

Robust U.S. jobs data and rising Wall Street stocks have heightened confidence within the BOJ that the world’s largest economy has exited a soft patch blamed largely on severe winter weather, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

“External risks have subsided somewhat,” one of the sources said on condition of anonymity. Another source expressed a similar view.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has recently been upbeat about progress in escaping deflation and achieving his 2 percent price target. But the BOJ has been notably wrong about exports.

The central bank has pushed back the expected timing of a pickup in exports by several months in its assessments. (Additional reporting by Sumio Ito and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.