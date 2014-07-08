FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ has 'extensive' tools to end QQE -deputy gov Nakaso
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ has 'extensive' tools to end QQE -deputy gov Nakaso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Tuesday the central bank already has an “extensive” range of instruments to engineer an exit from its massive stimulus programme.

But Nakaso stressed that it was premature to discuss specific measures to exit the central bank’s “quantitative and qualitative easing” (QQE) programme.

“What I would like to emphasise is that the bank is still in the midst of striving to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent at the earliest possible time, and exit policies should be designed depending on the then-prevailing economic and inflation situation,” he told a seminar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

