TABLE-BOJ cuts GDP forecast, keeps CPI estimate intact

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and slightly trimmed its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year. The BOJ left unchanged its consumer inflation forecasts in a quarterly review of its long-term projections. The central bank issues a semiannual report on the outlook of the economy and prices in April and October of each year. It reviews the forecasts in January and July. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine board members. Previous forecasts issued in April are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): REAL GDP CORE CPI FY 2014/15 +1.0 +1.3 (+1.1) (+1.3) FY 2015/16 +1.5 +1.9 (+1.5) (+1.9) FY 2016/17 +1.3 +2.1 (+1.3) (+2.1) *The GDP forecasts include the impact of the sales tax hike in April 2014 and another tax hike planned, but not finalised, in October 2015. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax hikes. The BOJ estimates the 2014 tax hike will push up core CPI by 2 percentage points and the 2015 tax hike by 0.7 point. *The full table of the forecasts is available at the BOJ's website at: www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/ (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)