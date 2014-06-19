FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Morimoto says see risks to export rebound
June 19, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Morimoto says see risks to export rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AKITA, Japan, June 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday that exports are likely to rebound as overseas growth picks up, but warned that there are both “upside and downside” risks to the projection.

“We must continue to scrutinise the outlook for emerging economies, as well as developments in Europe’s debt problem and the U.S. economy,” Morimoto said in a speech to business leaders in Akita, northeastern Japan.

The BOJ has stood pat on policy since launching an intense burst of stimulus last April, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

