RPT-TABLE-BOJ sees CPI up 0.8 pct in FY 2015/16
April 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-TABLE-BOJ sees CPI up 0.8 pct in FY 2015/16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats table to separate series of alerts)
    TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan slightly cut
its consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year but
stuck to its projection that inflation will head towards its 2
percent target in the following year.
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
board members, issued on Thursday. Previous forecasts issued in
January are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage
changes):

                            CORE CPI           REAL GDP
    FY 2015/16                +0.8               +2.0
                             (+1.0)             (+2.1)
    FY 2016/17                +2.0               +1.5
                             (+2.2)             (+1.6)
    FY 2017/18                +1.9               +0.2
                             (N/A)              (N/A)

    *The GDP forecast for fiscal 2017 includes the impact of a
sales tax hike planned for April 2017. The CPI forecast excludes
the impact of the tax hike.
    *The BOJ estimates the 2017 tax hike will push up core CPI
by 1.3 percentage points.
    The full table of forecasts is available at the BOJ's
website at:
www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/

 (Reporting by Stanley White, Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto
and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)

