FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda: Current yen falls not hurting Japan's economy
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: Current yen falls not hurting Japan's economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he did not see current yen declines as negative for Japan’s economy, adding that exchange rates should move in a way that reflect economic fundamentals.

He also said that while the BOJ sees no immediate need to ease monetary policy further, the central bank is ready to act if it feels that Japan is not making steady progress towards meeting its 2 percent inflation target.

“The BOJ meets 14 times each year, which gives it flexibility to adjust policy whenever it deems necessary,” Kuroda told a television programme. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.