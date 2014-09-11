BOJ's Kuroda: Current yen falls not hurting Japan's economy

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he did not see current yen declines as negative for Japan’s economy, adding that exchange rates should move in a way that reflect economic fundamentals.

He also said that while the BOJ sees no immediate need to ease monetary policy further, the central bank is ready to act if it feels that Japan is not making steady progress towards meeting its 2 percent inflation target.

“The BOJ meets 14 times each year, which gives it flexibility to adjust policy whenever it deems necessary,” Kuroda told a television programme. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)