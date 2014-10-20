FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda says economy recovering, weakness seen in output
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda says economy recovering, weakness seen in output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country’s economy continues to recover moderately as a trend, although there are some weaknesses mainly in output.

“As for the outlook, the economy will continue to recover moderately as a trend, with the effect (of a sales tax hike in April) likely to gradually subside,” he said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

