BOJ's Kuroda says economy recovering, weakness seen in output

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country’s economy continues to recover moderately as a trend, although there are some weaknesses mainly in output.

“As for the outlook, the economy will continue to recover moderately as a trend, with the effect (of a sales tax hike in April) likely to gradually subside,” he said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)