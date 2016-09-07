FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ says bought 73.3 bln yen in ETFs on Wednesday
September 7, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

BOJ says bought 73.3 bln yen in ETFs on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said it bought 73.3 billion yen ($721.5 million) of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Wednesday as part of its asset-buying programme.

The amount was greater than four purchases the central bank made in August, each of 70.7 billion yen of ETFs.

At its last policy meeting in July, the BOJ said it would almost double its ETF buying to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen to strengthen its quantitative easing.

The BOJ holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 20-21. At the meeting, it will release a review of its monetary policy, which combines negative interest rates with government debt purchases and purchases of ETFs, which are linked to the stock market.

The BOJ has repeatedly delayed its 2 percent inflation target, and economists are divided over whether the BOJ will expand its easing policy even further. ($1 = 101.60 yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
