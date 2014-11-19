FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BOJ stands pat on policy but board member Kiuchi dissents
November 19, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BOJ stands pat on policy but board member Kiuchi dissents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings unchanged on Wednesday, but in a split vote, in the wake of data showing the economy has slipped into recession.

As widely expected, the central bank decided to maintain its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($683 billion) through purchases of government bonds and risky assets.

BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi dissented in the decision, arguing that it was appropriate to revert to the BOJ’s monetary policy before the Oct. 31 decision to expand stimulus.

The BOJ also maintained its assessment of the economy to say that while some weaknesses remain, mainly on output, the economy continues to recover moderately as a trend.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

The BOJ last month unexpectedly expanded its massive stimulus in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April. (1 US dollar = 117.1700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
