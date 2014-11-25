FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda says will continue to act to hit price target
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda says will continue to act to hit price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAGOYA, Japan, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday warned of some weaknesses in the economy and stressed the central bank’s readiness to ease monetary policy further if risks threaten achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

“To achieve the price stability target, the Bank has been taking ‘action’ and will continue to do so,” Kuroda said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

The BOJ stunned markets by expanding its quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) programme in October in a pre-emptive move against risks of a slowdown in inflation. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.