BOJ Kuroda: Time frame for hitting price goal boosting QQE effect

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed he has no intention of changing the bank’s pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible within a time frame of roughly two years.

Inflation expectations of households and companies have changed markedly because the BOJ set a deadline for hitting its price target and committed to doing whatever is necessary to achieve it, Kuroda said.

“The underlying trend in inflation has improved steadily,” he said in a speech at a seminar on Friday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)