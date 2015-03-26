FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Harada: Hard to see 2 pct inflation, 2-yr timeframe as 'rigid' goals
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Harada: Hard to see 2 pct inflation, 2-yr timeframe as 'rigid' goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - New Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Thursday it is difficult, and even impossible, to consider the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target and the two-year timeframe for achieving it as “rigid” goals.

“Various things happen in the economy, so it’s hard and even impossible to consider the 2 percent inflation target and the two-year timeframe for hitting it as rigid goals,” Harada said in his inaugural news conference.

“But the 2 percent inflation target is an important commitment and led to the current economic recovery,” he said.

Harada, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, replaced Ryuzo Miyao, also an academic, whose five-year term ended on Wednesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.