BOJ's Kiuchi: Greek debt crisis may trigger financial shock-Jiji
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ's Kiuchi: Greek debt crisis may trigger financial shock-Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said he cannot rule out the chance of the Greek debt crisis triggering some form of financial shock, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with Jiji, he also said a slowdown in China’s economic growth may hurt Japan’s economy for the time being.

On whether further yen falls could hurt Japan’s economy, Kiuchi said policymakers must be more mindful of the demerits of a weak yen, such as rising prices of daily necessities that may hurt private consumption.

Kiuchi has been a lone dissenter to maintaining the BOJ’s massive stimulus that was expanded in October last year, arguing that the costs were beginning to exceed the merits.

“Even if you look until fiscal 2017, the chance (of achieving the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target) is small,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
