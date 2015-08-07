FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ maintains stimulus, sticks with economic assessment
August 7, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ maintains stimulus, sticks with economic assessment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and maintained its upbeat assessment of the economy on Friday, signalling its conviction that inflation will hit its 2 percent target without additional monetary stimulus.

As widely expected, the BOJ reiterated its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($641 billion) through purchases of government bonds and risky assets.

The policy board made the decision by an 8-1 vote.

“Japan’s economy continues to recover moderately,” the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision, keeping its assessment of the economy intact.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

The BOJ has left policy unchanged since expanding stimulus in October last year to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying a sustained end to 15 years of deflation. ($1 = 124.7100 yen) (Reporting by Stanley White, Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko)

