BOJ's Harada says should ease further if overseas risks hurt jobs

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday the central bank should not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if overseas risks hurt job growth and threaten a broad uptrend in inflation.

“There’s a risk Japan’s economy may falter” if China and emerging economies slow further, or if an expected U.S. interest rate hike triggers unexpected market turmoil, Harada said in a speech to business leaders in Utsunomiya, eastern Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)