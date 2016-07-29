FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ eases policy, expands ETF buying
July 29, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

BOJ eases policy, expands ETF buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus on Friday through a modest increase in purchases of exchange-rated funds, yielding to pressure from the government and financial markets for bolder action to spur growth and accelerate inflation towards its 2 percent target.

But the central bank maintained its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775 billion) as well as the pace of purchases for other assets including Japanese government bonds.

It also left unchanged the 0.1 percent interest it charges to a portion of excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT). ($1 = 103.1500 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund Klamann)

