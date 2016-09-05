FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BOJ has ample room for further easing -Kuroda
September 5, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

RPT-BOJ has ample room for further easing -Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday there is ample room for further monetary easing including further cuts in interest rates and increased purchases of asset buying.

"Even within the current framework, there is ample room for further monetary easing ... and other new ideas should not be off the table," Kuroda said in a seminar.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in July and pledged to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the effects of its stimulus programme at this month's rate review. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
