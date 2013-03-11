FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Ishida: Efforts to boost growth potential needed for 2 pct inflation
March 11, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ Ishida: Efforts to boost growth potential needed for 2 pct inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 11 (Reuters) - The central bank’s two percent inflation target can be achieved if monetary loosening is accompanied by government and corporate efforts to boost the country’s growth potential, Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Monday.

He also said the yen’s recent declines and stock price gains have led to sharp improvements in business and household sentiment.

“The Japanese economy is likely to resume a solid economic recovery as overseas growth picks up, and to ensure any such recovery will be a strong one, it is particularly important to sustain improvements in sentiment,” he said in a speech to business leaders in Utsunomiya, a city about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Tokyo.

